Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
TEAM FLY

5 diggs The Verge
As far as we know, Fonseca's seed fly exists in only one place in the world: a roughly six-mile strip of coastline, adjacent to Dornoch and the nearby village of Embo. And now an American billionaire wants to build a golf course there.
FROM THE DIGG STORE

1 digg store.digg.com
This tool seal cracks, protect exposed wires, fill gaps, build layers, and bond objects together. It even comes with a blue light accelerator, allowing you to control the cure time and make quick work of any project.