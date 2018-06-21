Coffee Expert Guesses Whether Coffees Are Either Cheap Or Expensive

Gale Galligan's "Jon" imagines Jon Arbuckle as a humble cartoonist. He teaches a class on cartooning. He gets pre-dinner party nerves. He loves his cat and his dog. It's all there, but with a level of emotional depth and earnestness that somehow just cuts through the grease of existing in the year 2018.
News this week of Tesla suing a potential whistleblower over allegations of sabotage are the latest bumps in what has been a year of factory safety concerns, union busting and missed production targets.
"Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade suggests that it's okay for President Trump to forcibly separate children from their parents at the border because "it's not like he’s doing this to the people of Idaho or Texas."