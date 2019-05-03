HERE COMES THE SCIENCE

The Mystery Of How Astronauts Drink Coffee Revealed

0 diggs
Dr. Don Pettit explains how coffee is drank in microgravity.
Via It's Okay To Be Smart
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals