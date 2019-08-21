WE'LL NEVER FORGET YOU, SMALL CRAB

Guy Puts Salt Water And Seaweed In A Closed Jar For A Year To See What Happens, And It's Fascinating

Turns out, a closed ecosystem can still grow a lot of life.
'I THINK I'M GOING TO DIE'

When a 26-year-old American missionary set out for a lush island in the Indian Ocean last year, it was with one objective in mind: to convert the uncontacted Sentinelese tribe, who had lived for centuries in isolation. John Chau's mission had ambitions for a great awakening, but what awaited instead was tragedy.
THE ENCYCLOPEDIA, ACKNOWLEDGED

We could barely believe that a whole bookshelf of Encyclopedias was now in our pockets. I spent hours and hours just wandering around random articles in Encarta. The scope of knowledge was overwhelming, but accessible.
BUILT ON SAND

Reachable only by boat, this remote Pacific atoll is inhabited by descendants of a footloose Englishman. The idyllic vibe is unmistakable, but it's tested by the realities of living in a very vulnerable place in a warming world.