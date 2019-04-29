LOOK MA

Climber Attempts To Boulder Up A Steep Rock Without Using Her Hands

3 diggs
She takes seven strong steps to summit a near-vertical boulder in Yosemite.
Via Caters
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
YES, PRIVACY! NOW, TELL US YOUR CRUSHES

0 diggs The Verge
Its overwhelming theme, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is that "the future is private." After a year plagued by controversy over whether Facebook is invading its users' privacy and encouraging social division, it's pushing hard on helping people connect with close family and friends.