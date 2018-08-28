A REAL FLOP

This Is Not Proper Cliff Diving Technique

1 digg
Cliff diving is an fun and exciting activity to do with your friends, and also potentially a very painful one.
HorK via Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
'I HAD A VERY BAD TIME AMONG HUMANS'

0 diggs The Guardian
Abandoned as a child, Marcos Rodríguez Pantoja survived alone in the wild for 15 years. But living with people proved to be even more difficult.
NUTRITION WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Workout Supplements That Are Made From Real Food (It's Rarer Than You Think)

1 digg revere.co
Supplements are a convenient way to boost workouts and recovery, but most are made with "ingredients" that barely qualify as human food. Revere is the first premium, natural sports supplement that combines whole-food ingredients to give you better performance with no chemical compromise.