This Is The Cruelest Way To Lose At The Claw Machine

Xfyro has made the first-ever fully waterproof wireless earbuds. They're comfortable, secure, and magnetically connect to the battery case so you can enjoy a total listening time of 20-30 hours before having to recharge your case.
The "Bee Movie" meme has mutated and spread around the galaxy, and "Star Wars" is its next victim. If you've been looking for a quick refresher before you watch "Rogue One," this is what you're looking for.
Toxic masculinity — and the persistent idea that feelings are a "female thing" — has left a generation of straight men stranded on emotionally-stunted island. Unable to forge intimate relationships with other men, it's women who are paying the price.
From "Long Shot" to "Knocked Up" to "High Fidelity," Hollywood has made a fortune turning losers into lover men. But the new Seth Rogen–Charlize Theron movie is a little more thoughtful about the trope than some of its predecessors.