...THIS IS STILL A THING?

It's Hard To Imagine This Couple's Cinnamon Challenge Attempt Going Any Worse

7 diggs
Well, it didn't kill them due to lung damage, so they've got that going for them...
Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
INVESTING WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Invest In Crypto, Stocks And Options — All Commission-Free

8 diggs robinhood.com
Robinhood lets you invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs and options side by side, all commission-free in one app. Plus, there’s no account minimum deposit needed, so you can start investing at any level. Ready to invest? Get a free stock (such as Apple, Ford, or Sprint) when you sign up.