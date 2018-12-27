THE SWEETEST

Family Surprises A Boy With Adoption Papers For Christmas

11-year-old Carter has been living in a "less than desired home life" with his biological parents. His aunt decided to welcome him to join her family of 7 permanently.
Caters
