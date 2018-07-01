YOU'RE FALLING THE WRONG WAY!

Demolition Of Five-Story Building Does... Not Go According To Plan

Or at least, we're guessing the plan was not for the building to destroy the construction crew's excavator, but who knows!
Via Newsflare
