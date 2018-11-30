There isn't a causal relationship between viewer behavior and the screen. There doesn't have to be. Because movies get into our bodies, making us howl and weep, while their narrative and visual patterns, their ideas and ideologies leave their imprint.
A new documentary explores the way in which hierarchies that have developed in the world of live-streaming — between the stars, their rich patrons and the masses of diaosi or "loser" fans — mirror inequalities in China’s offline economy.
An everyman in the vein of fellow Mancunian Ricky Hatton, Fury seemed tipped for adulation everywhere he went. Instead, within a year after his win, Fury went from the pinnacle of his sport to reviled has-been.
It has sometimes felt like there are two Rookies: There's the publication that you read, that I also love reading, writing for and editing; and then there is the company that I own and am responsible for. The former is an art project; the latter is a business.
Five years ago, he scored one of the most iconic touchdowns in college football history. These days, Davis is back in Alabama, attempting to revive his football career in a fledgling professional league.