BORN READY

This Six-Year-Old Hairdresser Looks Like He's Been Styling Hair For A Very Long Time

0 diggs
Jiang Hongqi from Suining, China, grew up learning the trade from his parents. Now at the ripe age of six, he's already an expert.
Newsflare via Video Elephant
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
THE PERILS OF QUICK FAME

2 diggs theringer.com
The highs and lows of an unlikely internet sensation are captured in the phenomenon of the short story writer's experience, while her debut collection "You Know You Want This" has an altogether different but equally unsettling effect.