NO ARM, NO FOUL In A Scene That Didn't Make The 'Force Awakens' Final Cut For Some Reason, Chewbacca Rips A Dude's Arm Off

In a deleted scene from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," Jakku junkyard chief Unkar Plutt confronts Rey at Maz Kanata's bar. And then Chewie steps in and messes Plutt up something fierce.