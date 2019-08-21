WHERE A $17 FLIGHT WILL TAKE YOU

YouTuber Finds The Cheapest Flight In Europe And Rolls The Dice On Where It Will Take Him

0 diggs
A YouTuber vacationing in Europe books a plane ticket for the cheapest destination and sees where it will take him.
Luke Korns
WE'RE SURE THAT'S NOT A BABY COUGAR?

2 diggs
Are you looking to adopt a cat that will likely need to be fed several pounds of food on a daily basis? A cat that might crush you in your sleep should he decide to cuddle? Well, meet BeeJay.
'THERE'S NO SECURITY IN PLACE'

0 diggs Gizmodo
The problems that plague Zeel are the problems bound to plague the latest wave of under-regulated, app-enabled in-home work: the built-in propensity for bypassing worker concerns to please affluent customers, the toleration of serious misconduct because the algorithm can easily enough find new and willing labor, and the woefully insufficient support system available to workers putting their bodies on the line.
THE ENCYCLOPEDIA, ACKNOWLEDGED

4 diggs hanselman.com
We could barely believe that a whole bookshelf of Encyclopedias was now in our pockets. I spent hours and hours just wandering around random articles in Encarta. The scope of knowledge was overwhelming, but accessible.
'I THINK I'M GOING TO DIE'

10 diggs GQ
When a 26-year-old American missionary set out for a lush island in the Indian Ocean last year, it was with one objective in mind: to convert the uncontacted Sentinelese tribe, who had lived for centuries in isolation. John Chau's mission had ambitions for a great awakening, but what awaited instead was tragedy.