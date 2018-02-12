This $69 Bass Sounds Great If You're Really Good At Slappin' The Bass

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: The CRT's cult status, Seamless's stranglehold on food delivery and the potential benefits of an all-meat diet.
Privacy lets you make a virtual card every time you need to enter your credit card online. So you don’t have to worry about credit card fraud. It’s free and for a limited time, get $5 off your first purchase and $5 off PrivateInternetAccess’s VPN with Privacy. Pretty cool, right?
On Sept. 2, Buddhist villagers and Myanmar troops killed 10 Rohingya men in Myanmar's restive Rakhine state. Reuters uncovered the massacre and has pieced together how it unfolded. During the reporting of this article, two Reuters journalists were arrested by Myanmar police.