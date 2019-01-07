STROKES OF GENIUS

Pool Trick Shots So Unbelievable They Seem To Bend The Laws Of Physics

2 diggs
Perhaps we're just easily confounded by very talented people, but we swear there has to be some black magic going on here.
Caters
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
BOXES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

How To Find Cool Stuff In 2019 Without Actually Having To Look

5 diggs bespokepost.com
Bespoke Post is a subscription club for guys who give a damn. Their monthly boxes introduce you to stuff you've never heard of and didn't even know you wanted: gear, cooking tools, grooming essentials and more. Each is packed with $70+ worth of goods (and often much more). The best part: each box is $45. Free to join, skip any box, cancel any time.
BUT DON'T EXPECT TO BUY ONE YET

2 diggs The Verge
In theory, MicroLED should deliver perfect blacks (all of the microscopic LEDs can be turned off individually), best-in-class brightness, and an incredibly wide HDR color palette — without burn-in and hopefully with a significantly longer lifespan than OLED panels.
NEON AND BLACK FOREVER

0 diggs Motherboard
But while the rest of the world started computing on Apple machines that looked sensible and cool, those of us who got into computers because of video games fostered an alternative gamer aesthetic that asked, in an inversion of Apple’s sensibilities: Wouldn't it be better if computers were actually ugly and hard to use?