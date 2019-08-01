'SHE LOOKS LIKE TOM CRUISE'

Channel 4 Airs Actual Viewer Complaints In Hilarious Ad Campaign

Channel 4 in the United Kingdom had a hilarious ad campaign that showcased actual viewer complaints.
THIS IS MAGIC

Here's a trick from skateboarder Evan Mock that, if you were to just see out of the corner of your eye, you might shrug at and move on. But as soon as you focus on it and realize what Mock is doing, you'll lose your mind, because hoooooly sh*t, what?
MY SISTER, THE ISIS WIFE

Sam is Lori's older sister, but Sam was the one always getting in trouble. Parties, older boyfriends, dead-end jobs, dead-end marriages. And now, three federal charges: providing material support to ISIS, aiding and abetting ISIS, and lying to the FBI.