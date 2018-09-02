SMALL FISH IN A BIG POND

What Is The Smallest Aircraft Carrier In The World?

At first glance, the Chakri Naruebet doesn't seem *that* small, but then you compare it with an American Nimitz-class carrier and it suddenly seems so tiny.
The Infographics Show
