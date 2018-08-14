A Great Chairnado Awakens

A group in Los Angeles has attracted UFO enthusiasts from all over the world. They've formed together around the common question: What are these things in the sky, exactly, and how can they know more about them?
These Bronx natives have been here for years. In the midst of rapid gentrification, they say they are taking control and offering the borough cultural experiences that as youngsters, they had to venture downtown to find.
Over the weekend an opinion was published on the internet. A shocking development, I know. The opinion in question? Sandy Hingston's trend piece in Philadelphia Magazine, "How Millennials Killed Mayonnaise." Millennials on the internet, well, they disagree.
The dispute centers on an analysis of Tinder done in 2017 by Wall Street banks to set a value for stock options received by Sean Rad, a Tinder co-founder, and other early employees. It also includes an allegation of sexual harassment against Tinder's former CEO, Greg Blatt.