Celebrities Read The Weirdest Texts They've Recently Received From Their Moms

A tribute to those all the key-mashing moms battling autocorrect.
IT'S VERY POSSIBLE I'M JUST CRANKY AND OLD

It's one thing when the occasional trailer gives away too much about a big movie. It's another when all the others don't tell you much at all.
THE CASE FOR EMILIA BASSANO

The controversy, almost as old as the works themselves, has yet to surface a compelling alternative to the man buried in Stratford. Perhaps that's because, until recently, no one was looking in the right place.
WHAT DOES GO ON A RESUME, ANYWAY?

When your mom loses her job, you realize all those years of turning you into you  —  waking up at 3 a.m. to clean your vomit, fielding existential crises, driving you home from high school ragers   — aren’t things she can line-item on a resume.