This Caviar Costs A Whopping $100,000 Because The Rich Want To Rub Their Wealth In Your Face

A day after being sentenced to three years in prison and after President Trump attacked him in a series of tweets, Michael Cohen sat down with George Stephanopoulos and had a brutally frank conversation about his sentence and about President Trump.
Speaking to CNN on Thursday about now-declassified events, Robert Ballard, who discovered the Titanic, said that the expedition was part of a secret US military mission to recover two sunken nuclear submarines on the bottom of the ocean.
Saifullah Paracha, the oldest prisoner in Guantánamo Bay, will probably die in detention without ever being charged. His son is currently in a US prison. Both have been in custody for almost 15 years, accused of aiding al-Qaida. But did they?
First we mastered morphing from one face to another, then generating entirely new faces from neural networks — what you're seeing here is a tool that lets you generate and morph faces based on particular traits like age and pose. Kinda creepy, but maybe this'll be good for video game character creators?