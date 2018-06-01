LOUD NOISES

Caterpillars Freak The Hell Out When They Hear Screams

3 diggs
Caterpillars know all too well that when good screamo comes on, you must headbang.
Caters Clips
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
GO NORTH, YOUNG PEOPLE

1 digg
​Millennials may be killing Applebee's, vacation and home ownership, but it's hard to blame them when they're lagging well behind older cohorts in wealth accumulation — largely for reasons out of their control.