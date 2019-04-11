NO WAY, NO HOW

Sweetie Pie Cat Will Not Let His Owner Do His Homework

0 diggs rumble.com
This boy's grades might take a slight dip, but it seems worth it.
Via Rumble
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
'YOU HAVE TO BE IN IT TO EXPERIENCE IT'

1 digg BBC
Tynemouth has produced some well known British surfers, including four-time British surf champion Gabe Davies and Nigel Veitch, the original North East pro surfer. The special thing about Tynemouth is the mix of people, of all abilities, using the same beach.