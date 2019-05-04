WHAT'S COOKING?

Here's What Happens When Your Cat Thinks She's Rice

0 diggs
Out of all the places we suspected a cat to hide out in, a rice cooker isn't even among the top 100 on the list.
Bodanno via ViralHog
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
LIVE

0 diggs
Google's annual I/O conference keynote is happening today, and we expect to get updates on Android Q, the budget-friendly Pixel 3a and 3a XL​ phones, and more Google goodies.
SKINCARE WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Look Like You Slept 8 Hours

3 diggs oarsandalps.com
The Oars + Alps Wake Up Eye Stick helps you look like you slept 8 hours. It's made with caffeine to reduce dark circles and aloe to reduce under-eye bags. It's crafted with natural ingredients and is free of cruelty.