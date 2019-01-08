Cats Meet A Remote Control Toy Car, Go Absolutely Berserk

After a lifetime of Mr. Wrongs, I thought I had found The One — dashing, attentive, noble. But throughout our courtship then engagement, his behavior and stories of his past made me question who he truly was. The answer was one I never saw coming.
What do the greatest paintings and sculptures in cultural history — from "Girl with a Pearl Earring" to "The Scream" — have in common? Each is hardwired with an underappreciated, indeed often overlooked, detail that ignites its meaning from deep inside.