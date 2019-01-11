Travel, Casually Explained

Not only did the infectious bop about a family of toothy fish make it onto the charts despite being not new in the slightest, it also scored the highest debut of the January 12 edition of the Hot 100, popping up at No. 32.
To listen to Spears's debut front-to-back is to travel back to a distant past where the wool was willingly pulled over audience's eyes and fans were satisfied with being hit over the head by a song without needing to know the who, where and what from whence it came.
Black Label Donuts has become so popular that Richard Eng, the owner, is looking for a bigger space. It's been quite a year for Mr. Eng, whom many customers hadn't expected to see back at work so soon, if at all.