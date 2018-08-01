SAN FRANCISCO DRIFT

Watch Three Cars Do Simultaneous Donuts On The Bay Bridge

1 digg
San Francisco CHP units responded and took the driver of one of these vehicles into custody for reckless driving and exhibition of speed.
CHP San Francisco
