Driver Takes Matters Into His Own Hands After Guy Cuts Him In Line For The Car Wash

The notion that Uber, the most highly valued private company in the world, is a textbook "bezzle" — John Kenneth Galbraith's coinage for an investment swindle where the losses have yet to be recognized — is likely to come as a surprise to its many satisfied customers.
Whether you need a notebook for yourself, a workstation for your small business or a 2-in-1 laptop/tablet as a gift, Dell has what you need. Right now you can find new great deals every day from Dell Small Business has, plus a sale on all products sitewide.