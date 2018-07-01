BUMPER CAR

Driver Tries To Reverse Out Of A Parking Spot, Everything Goes To Shit

2 diggs
Is it really a hit and run if you drive away *slowly* at the end?
Via Rumble
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
MEMES AND ME ME ME

3 diggs Vox
Collective narcissism is a fashionable idea these days in psychology, and it’s linked to psychologists’ larger concern about a “narcissism epidemic” — more and more individuals with an inflated sense of self.