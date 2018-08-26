PATIENCE, OR ELSE

Driver Tries To Pass A Truck On Single-Lane Highway Ramp, Gets Some Instant Karma

2 diggs
It can be annoying to get stuck behind a slow truck, but totaling your car is even more annoying.
Via Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WATCHES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

A Fresh Watch Brand That Doesn’t Do Shortcuts

1 digg brathwait.com
Brathwait is a young, fresh voice in the watch industry that’s committed to complete transparency. Doing away with cheap solutions and industry shortcuts, they share the cost to produce each watch so you know exactly what you're paying for.