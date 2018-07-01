AGAINST POPULAR BELIEF

Can Foreigners Ever Be Accepted As K-Pop Idols?

1 digg
The debut of EXP Edition, the world's first non-Korean K-Pop group, has raised questions about cultural appropriation.
VICE
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
BANKS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Why Are You Still Paying ATM Fees?

0 diggs radiusbank.com
Radius Bank is entirely online, so that means it’s built around you, no matter where you live. They recently joined the MoneyPass ATM network, which gives users access to 32,000 fee-free ATMs across the country. And if you use an ATM that’s still out of network, they’ll reimburse all fees at the end of each month.