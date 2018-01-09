How A 12-Year-Old Tricked The Navy Into Letting Him Enlist During WWII

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: It's normal that all breakups are a bummer, we're still discovering new stuff about water and why you're still getting robocalls.
At the beginning of high school in South Korea, Kim Jung Eun sat down at her desk and waited for roll call. But when the teacher got to her name on the list, he made the same, unoriginal joke that people with Kim's name often hear.