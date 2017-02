A view of the concrete spillway from the top of the dam. This is what 100,000 cubic feet per second looks like pic.twitter.com/GerDrq0YPz

Almost 200,000 people had to evacuate their Northern California homes this morning, out of fears that the dams emergency spillway would fail. So far it's held firm, but the spillway is dealing with a *lot* of water.