WE COULD WATCH THIS FOR A LONG TIME

A Cable Reel Shearing The Ice Off Of Frozen Powerlines Is Oddly Hypnotic

0 diggs
A powerline repairman in Greenland captures this maintenance on cables thousands of feet above sea level.
Via Newsflare
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
FLIGHTS OF FANCY

1 digg paleofuture.gizmodo.com
Flying used to be more luxurious, but it also used to be much more expensive. Which is perhaps why America saw so many strange airlines crop up in the 1980s after the airline industry was deregulated in 1978, abolishing government mandates on the price of fares and the kinds of routes that airlines could fly.
TO BE MORE PRECISE: WHAT TACTICS?

3 diggs Wired
By now we're all familiar with the battle tactics in "Game of Thrones": Confront your enemy head-on — usually in some nicely arrayed lines— and hack at them until no one's left alive or someone has won.