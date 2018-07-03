WUMPA WUMPA

See Some Extremely Early Designs Of Crash Bandicoot From The Guy Who Created 'Fairly Odd Parents'

0 diggs
Butch Hartman's version of the famous Sony video game character didn't exactly make the final cut, but his "all mouth" idea sort of did.
Butch Hartman
