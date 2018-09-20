PARTY FOUL

Burning Man Attendees Fail To 'Leave No Trace,' Leave Half A Dang 747 In The Desert

The people responsible for leaving the stranded plane are reportedly "working with the Bureau of Land Management" to move it. Great job, everyone.
flyingfiddler via Newsflare
