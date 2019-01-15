Homeowner Installs A Security Camera And, Within Two Weeks, Catches A Burglar Breaking In

Written by Tarell Alvin McCraney, co-writer of "Moonlight," and starring André Holland, "American Vandal" break-out Melvin Gregg, Zazie Beetz and Kyle MacLachlan, Soderbergh's latest looks like one hell of a flex for Netflix.
While it is great to see more characters that hew close to my identity — especially ones that are such a big part of the game's marketing (Tracer and Soldier: 76 are de facto mascot characters for the game) — the sad fact is that's where the representation nearly always ends.