FURRY FURY

Guy In Easter Bunny Costume Breaks Up Fight — Then Finishes It

The man in the bunny suit, real name Antoine Edwards, told Orlando authorities and media that he broke up a scrap between a man and a woman — and then laid into the man.
Read more about the incident here.
