HOLY COW

Woman Can Do Nothing But Watch As Bull Completely Annihilates Her Trampoline

0 diggs
We hope she wasn't too attached to the trampoline to begin with, because that poor thing's a goner.
Jamie Yoder via ViralHog
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals