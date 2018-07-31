Water Buffalo Shows Lion Who's Boss

Taking a look back at the past 18 years and determining the 100 best episodes of TV since 2000 — the ones that stunned and entertained more than any others, and in turn made television what it is today.
Fios’ 100% fiber-optic gigabit network delivers blisteringly fast speeds on all (and we mean all) your devices. Switch to Fios now, and they’ll give you $200 towards a range of Google and Nest smart home devices.
As gay became mainstream, queer, too, has moved from the edge of the culture toward its center. I've noticed the word nestle itself in the vernacular, not just in headlines of The Advocate or Out but in the New York Times and the Washington Post.