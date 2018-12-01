A RIGHT THING THAT FEELS WRONG

Little Girl Rejects Boxes Of Chocolate Because She Wants To Eat Broccoli

2 diggs
We can't tell if she is the perfect child or secretly possessed by some demonic, vegetable-loving force.
Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
None
FLANNELS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

A Flannel Shirt With A Built-In Beer Bottle Pocket

0 diggs californiacowboy.com
Cozy? Meet koozie. This made-in-America flannel shirt from California Cowboy was designed with an avalanche of cool. That means high quality fabrics, extra warm thermal lining, one water-resistant dry pocket and one dedicated bottle pocket. And to help you enjoy your cold one in style, California Cowboy will throw in a bottle opener and koozie for free.