Bridge Considered Too Dangerous Gets Blown Up By Dynamite

The notion that Uber, the most highly valued private company in the world, is a textbook "bezzle" — John Kenneth Galbraith's coinage for an investment swindle where the losses have yet to be recognized — is likely to come as a surprise to its many satisfied customers.
To be clear, we don't actually know for sure if Mueller's strategy is to use court documents to present his findings to the public. But if we consider the sum of the information that Mueller has already released publicly as a kind of "report" to Congress and the electorate, what have we learned?
Whether you need a notebook for yourself, a workstation for your small business or a 2-in-1 laptop/tablet as a gift, Dell has what you need. Right now you can find new great deals every day from Dell Small Business has, plus a sale on all products sitewide.