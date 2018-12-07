Boy Meets The Queen, Is So Overwhelmed He Drops To The Floor And Crawls Away

On December 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy launched a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, killing 2,403 Americans and injuring more than 1,000 others. Within the week, the US had officially entered World War II.
The founders of Predictim want to be clear with me: Their product — an algorithm that scans the online footprint of a prospective babysitter to determine their "risk" levels for parents — is not racist.
This bride's extremely specific dress code for her Hawaiian dream wedding specifies different colors for women below 160 pounds, women above 160 pounds, men below 200 pounds, men above 200 pounds and children.
By looking piece-by-piece at how "thank u, next" became a viral sensation, it becomes apparent how exactly YouTube and other video platforms are attempting to market videos as collective "events" in the on-demand streaming era.
Millennials had the misfortune of entering the labor market in an economic era defined by stagnant working-class wages, rising higher education costs, a crisis of housing affordability and, of course, a Great Recession followed by a historically lackluster recovery.