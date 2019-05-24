Mom's Attempt To Surprise Her Son With A Wake-Up Birthday Cake Goes Horribly Awry

We’ve all been in unsafe situations: whether it's a late commute or taking an early run. The Pulse+ is here to provide less-lethal backup and immediate connection dispatch. Use the code MEMORIAL19 for 20% off.
The CEO of Ottolock did not have kind words for the Lock Picking Lawyer after the YouTuber snipped through the bike lock in seconds. But Ottolock has now released the extra-strength Hexband lock. Unfortunately, it's still not strong enough.
Time has performed irreversible deeds upon one of the world's oldest spa towns, declared by 19th-century nobility as the most beautiful on the continent, only to be handed a cruel fate of indifference today.