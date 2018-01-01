The 'BoJack Horseman' Season 5 Trailer Looks Meta As Hell

After nearly seven years of turning over their Twitter account to a different Swede or Swedish resident every week, the government agencies behind @sweden are taking back the reins. Here are some memorable moments from the project's history.
You have an amazing idea that you want to turn into a reality. But, you can’t code and don’t have a co-founder that can. Meet Breue, your digital launch partner. Breue turns a good idea into a beautiful, full-functioning product for $9k in 4 weeks.
There's a disconcerting style of speech that's bubbled up from the depths of web culture and entered the dating world: the creepy asterisk. You're texting with someone, and before you know it, your conversation suddenly turns into a roleplay session.