JUST PASSING THROUGH

Boat Sails Right Through The Middle Of A Massive Waterspout

1 digg
A boat pilot in Singapore had places to be, and a waterspout wasn't going to stop him.
Mathieu Sneep
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
PODCASTS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Podcast is Digging Up Environmental Stories

2 diggs brokengroundpodcast.org
Broken Ground is a podcast by the Southern Environmental Law Center that unearths environmental issues in the South by sharing the stories of communities, accidental environmentalists, and ordinary citizens.