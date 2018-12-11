This Is The Worst Way To Launch Your Boat Into Heavy Surf

When Dick's Sporting Goods announced that it would reduce gun sales in the wake of the Parkland school shooting, CEO Edward Stack said he wanted to start a conversation about gun safety in America. What he got instead was a firestorm.
Two mysterious videos recently appeared online that allegedly show protected rock formations in the Utah desert being destroyed with explosives. The videos raise more questions than they answer, but if they're fake, they're very well done.
Becoming allergic to meat turns your life upside down. Known as alpha-gal allergy, the condition dictates what you can eat and wear, how you relax and even which medicines are safe. Is research finally starting to catch up?