FUNDED BY KICKSTARTER DONATIONS Indie Space Opera 'Blood Machines' Looks More Epic And Creative Than Most Big-Budget Sci-Fi Films

"Two space hunters are tracking down a machine trying to free itself. After taking it down, they witness a mystical phenomenon: the ghost of a young woman pulls itself out of the machine, as if the spaceship had a soul. Trying to understand the nature of this entity, they start chasing the woman through space."