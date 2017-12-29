The 'Black Mirror' New Year Video Is The Perfect Way To Say Goodbye To The Flaming Shitpile That Was 2017

Just in time to sleep off your holiday hangover, check out Lull’s premium memory foam mattress, reinvented. Lull is offering $50 off their (already affordable) incredibly comfortable and supportive beds. Free shipping and 100 night risk-free trial.
Like the Ford Model T, Crispr Classic is somewhat clunky, unreliable, and a bit dangerous. It can't bind to just any place in the genome. It sometimes cuts in the wrong places. And it has no off-switch. If the Model T was prone to overheating, Crispr Classic is prone to overeating.
Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Getting abs is hard, we're never going to retire and mining cryptocurrency can keep you warm.