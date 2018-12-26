Things Get Trippy For An '80s Video Game Programmer In The Trailer For 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch'

We had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to digitize the game, and thanks to two very generous collectors, we were able to spend the last few months tearing the game apart for the following deep-dive analysis.
Given an offer of up to $50,000, Lisa and Kenny Priddle picked up their lives and came to Alabama, but now they must think seriously about the anti-Semitism they've experienced, about moments you don't forget, about that lingering feeling of being on the outside.
Time-travel confessions have fast become a micro-industry on YouTube, even as critics claim it's all just a lucrative scam. Either way, these days, it pays to be a time traveler — or at least to pose as one.
Australia's post-Christmas heatwave continues to sweep across the country, with a near record-breaking 49 degrees Celsius forecast for Western Australia, and fire danger, health and air quality warnings issued across the nation.